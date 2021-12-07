Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SEB Equities upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.50.

YARIY opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.02. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

