Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Xilinx by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $213.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

