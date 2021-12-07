Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $274.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $2,359,246 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

