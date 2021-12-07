WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 50.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. WPP has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $75.51.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

