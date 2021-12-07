WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181 ($15.66).

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.84) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.32) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.24) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,360 ($18.03) target price on WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.78) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,102 ($14.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. WPP has a one year low of GBX 748.65 ($9.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,121 ($14.87). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,037.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 998.77.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.