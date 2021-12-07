Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,316 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,274,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

