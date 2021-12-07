Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $27.94 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 7.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

