Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $556,128.20 and approximately $118,240.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,992.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.72 or 0.08575263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.28 or 0.00318246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.47 or 0.00946172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077567 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.00397418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00317314 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

