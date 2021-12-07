WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 98,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

