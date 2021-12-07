Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.