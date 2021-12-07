Western Financial Corporation Sells 515 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Western Financial Corporation lowered its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

