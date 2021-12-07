Western Financial Corporation Sells 499 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Western Financial Corporation reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $314.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

