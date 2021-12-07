Western Financial Corporation Sells 231 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Western Financial Corporation cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $22.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.90 and a 200-day moving average of $288.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.16 and a 12-month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

