Western Financial Corporation Purchases 938 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,041 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

