Western Financial Corporation Buys New Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.57.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

