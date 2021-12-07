Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.