Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,248,000 after buying an additional 29,947,004 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after buying an additional 376,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

