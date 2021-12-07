Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $9.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.11.

SFT stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $353.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,528,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,277,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

