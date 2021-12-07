Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.43. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.