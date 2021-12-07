Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

WEAV stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

