Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

