Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.80

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.24), with a volume of 1920079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.40 ($2.19).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.19) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £718.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £60,149.60 ($79,763.43).

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

