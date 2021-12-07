Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $138.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $138.75 million and $8.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00180427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.26 or 0.00573940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,700,389 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

