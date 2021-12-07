Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WMT opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,302,070 shares of company stock valued at $759,096,885. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.