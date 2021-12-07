Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

WBX opened at $12.43 on Monday. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

