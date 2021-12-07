Vp plc (LON:VP) Declares GBX 10.50 Dividend

Vp plc (LON:VP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VP opened at GBX 950.25 ($12.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £381.57 million and a PE ratio of -81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. VP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($9.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,070 ($14.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 994.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 956.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VP shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 1,050 ($13.92) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.37) price target on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

