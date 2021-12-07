Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.85 ($72.87).

Several research firms have commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.38 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €50.44 ($56.67). 1,983,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

