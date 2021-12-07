Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) versus Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Trans-Pacific Aerospace alerts:

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.67 -$102.75 million N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.60%.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74%

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.