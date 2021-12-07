Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

UNP stock opened at $246.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.