Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of FOX worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

