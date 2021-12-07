Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average of $200.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

