Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 17,400 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

