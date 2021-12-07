Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

