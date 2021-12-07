Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIOT. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 7,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

