Vince (VNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Vince to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vince to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vince alerts:

NYSE:VNCE opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vince has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $121.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 74.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.