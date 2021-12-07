VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,599,000 after acquiring an additional 726,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,908 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

