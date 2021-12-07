VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.13 Million

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report sales of $384.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.20 million and the lowest is $369.85 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

VICI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.20. 8,178,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,519. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

