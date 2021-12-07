Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $573.47 million and a P/E ratio of 0.78. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

