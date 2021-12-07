Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 11.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) rose 11.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 7,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 401,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Specifically, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,040,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.