Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VERV) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 14th

Verve Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERV) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Verve Therapeutics had issued 14,035,789 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $266,679,991 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Verve Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,040,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

