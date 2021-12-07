Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 422 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,132 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,878,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.