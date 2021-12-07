Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 3,295 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,977.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.