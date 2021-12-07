Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $898,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $230.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.46 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

