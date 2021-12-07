Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 116.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 105,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average of $157.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

