Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,093 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Tenneco worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

