Vectorspace AI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.12 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.59 or 0.00010973 BTC on major exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $216.27 million and $5.12 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00341753 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000137 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001146 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $695.25 or 0.01365651 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,713,683 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.