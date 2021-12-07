Vector Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Vector Group alerts:

NYSE VGR opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.