Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $8.00. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1,727 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

