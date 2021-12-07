Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,217 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

VTEB opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

