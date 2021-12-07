Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $84,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

